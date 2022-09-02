Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo

FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on...
FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on April 23, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The 84-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Fonda said on social media Friday that she has cancer.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the 84-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is a very treatable cancer,” she added, “so I feel very lucky.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects parts of the body’s immune system.

Fonda acknowledged that unlike many, she is privileged to have insurance, and access to the best doctors and care.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she said.

Fonda said she has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy, is handling the treatments well, and will not let it interfere with her climate activism.

Fonda has dealt with cancer before. She had a tumor removed from her breast in 2010, and has also had skin cancer.

Part of a legendary Hollywood family, Fonda gained fame for both her acting and her activism starting in the late 1960s.

She won Oscars for her performances in 1971′s “Klute” and 1978′s “Coming Home.”

She has also starred in the films “Barbarella” and “9 to 5,” and in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
Duncan Police Department
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/02/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/02/22