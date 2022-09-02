Expert Connections
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly.

Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not disposed of correctly.

Officials ask residents to never dispose of these items down the drain, but instead, recycle them, share them with others, or throw them away in a properly sealed container.

The city also hosts a number of special disposal events, such as Trash Off, to help residents get rid of their hazardous waste.

According to the statement, stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution, so just remember only rain down the storm drain!

To report any illicit spill, leaks, or discharges, call the Stormwater Hotline at (580) 581-3565.

For more information, click here or call (580) 581-DIRT(3478).

