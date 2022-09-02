Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.(Billy Hathorn / CC BY 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
Duncan Police Department
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

Latest News

FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005....
Barbara Ehrenreich, ‘myth busting’ writer and activist, dies
Axel's cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.
Deputy accused of stomping girlfriend’s cat to death, police say