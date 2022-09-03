7News First Alert Weather: A few storms possible over the weekend, but not a complete washout

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with ongoing showers and storms diminishing after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out at 93-95 degrees. There will be pop up showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out at 91-93 degrees. The environment will still be conducive for hit and miss showers and storms developing throughout the afternoon and evening.

We do not anticipated a complete washout, but its recommended to have our First Alert 7 Weather App downloaded to take advantage of our live radar at your convenience.

Looking ahead, model guidance is trending drier early next week. While there still remains some uncertainty with exactly how the nearby cutoff low and longwave trough will influence our weather pattern, there will be enough moisture in place to produce an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, which is seasonal for this time of year.

