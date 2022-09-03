7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms and warm weather through rest of Labor Day weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few showers and storms will pop-up throughout the rest of the evening into the overnight hours due to convection from outflow boundaries created by storms in Northern Oklahoma earlier today. Most will remain dry and quiet as any possible rain coverage will be isolated to Southwest Oklahoma tonight. Partly cloudy to eventually mostly clear skies by early tomorrow morning with light winds out of the northeast and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will see temperatures get back up into the low/mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Isolated showers and storms will pop-up across Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow, but will be mainly hit/miss. For North Texas, a cold front will station itself along the Red River, allowing for convection of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Gusty winds will be associated with any storms that develop, with stronger storms producing small hail.

Little-to-no rain chances for Labor Day as most, it not all, of Texoma will experience mostly sunny skies with slightly above-average temperatures in afternoon. It will be a near-perfect late summer day for any holiday activities.

Next week will be much drier than this past week as very little, if any at all, rain chances are expected each day. The moist airmass will be positioned east of I-35, keeping rain coverage in Southeast Oklahoma, though a couple light showers throughout the week could make their way into counties east of I-44. Temperatures will stay near-average or just slightly above average in the low/mid 90s until next weekend.

