Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Companies report getting overwhelmed with student loan refund requests

Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.
Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.(Darren415 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Student loan service companies are being overwhelmed with refund requests after President Joe Biden’s forgiveness program.

Despite the pandemic pause, many borrowers continued to make student loan payments and are wondering if they can get that money back.

The answer for many is “yes.”

While most of the 42 million people covered by the pause did not make payments, about 9 million kept paying.

It’s not clear how much of the U.S. Department of Education’s $1.6 trillion portfolio of loans would be affected. But many borrowers should be able to get refunds of up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt.

And for Pell grant recipients, the total climbs to 20,000 if they make less than $125,000 a year. The income limit for a married couple is even higher, at a combined total of $250,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by...
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Duncan Police Department
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

Latest News

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
The crash happened before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave.
Motorcycle wreck slows traffic in Lawton
It happened before 2 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave.
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon shooting
NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers...
Artemis launch scrubbed for 2nd time