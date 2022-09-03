First Alert Forecast- Labor Day Weekend!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Labor Day just around the corner, here’s what you can expect for the long weekend. Today highs will land in the mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight chance for a few pop up showers in the east. Keep in mind, that’s really only a 10% chance of brief, isolated, non-severe showers.

Tomorrow is a very similar story, though highs drop a bit to the low 90s and the rain chances increase to 20% for the southern part of Texoma.

Both today and tomorrow will be quite sticky however. High temps don’t play well with high humidity, so if you have a chance to hit up a pool this weekend, I would take it.

For your Labor Day, temperatures look to remain in the low 90s, with mostly sunny skies and a light easterly breeze, making it near-perfect for whatever your long weekend plans might be. I say “near-perfect” because the chances for rain linger, sitting at 10% again, along with more humidity.

By the time we’re starting our shortened work week, we’ll hang onto the mostly sunny skies and low 90 highs, but lose those rain chances.

We defiantly need the rain, but sacrificing Labor Day for the drought monitor? Hopefully everyone’s plans aren’t too disrupted. Enjoy the weekend y’all!

- Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

