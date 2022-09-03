Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

First Alert Forecast- Labor Day Weekend!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Labor Day just around the corner, here’s what you can expect for the long weekend. Today highs will land in the mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight chance for a few pop up showers in the east. Keep in mind, that’s really only a 10% chance of brief, isolated, non-severe showers.

Tomorrow is a very similar story, though highs drop a bit to the low 90s and the rain chances increase to 20% for the southern part of Texoma.

Both today and tomorrow will be quite sticky however. High temps don’t play well with high humidity, so if you have a chance to hit up a pool this weekend, I would take it.

For your Labor Day, temperatures look to remain in the low 90s, with mostly sunny skies and a light easterly breeze, making it near-perfect for whatever your long weekend plans might be. I say “near-perfect” because the chances for rain linger, sitting at 10% again, along with more humidity.

By the time we’re starting our shortened work week, we’ll hang onto the mostly sunny skies and low 90 highs, but lose those rain chances.

We defiantly need the rain, but sacrificing Labor Day for the drought monitor? Hopefully everyone’s plans aren’t too disrupted. Enjoy the weekend y’all!

- Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
Duncan Police Department
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: A few storms possible over the weekend, but not a complete washout
Lexie visits Lake Lawtonka for the last edition of At the Lake with Lexie this season, showing...
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Lawtonka
Lexie visits Lake Lawtonka for the last edition of At the Lake with Lexie this season, showing...
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Lawtonka
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 10pm