Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Ft. Sill soldier found dead

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by...
Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ft. Sill officials say a soldier was found dead Friday evening on-post quarters.

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

“Every person on our team is family and we are deeply saddened by this loss. Our concerns are now for the Soldier’s family, friends, and battle-buddies,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General.

The soldier’s next of kin must be notified prior to the name being released.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
Duncan Police Department
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting

Latest News

Today highs will land in the mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight...
First Alert Forecast- Labor Day Weekend!
Gridiron 7 Overtime Show
Gridiron 7 Overtime Show: Week 1
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: A few storms possible over the weekend, but not a complete washout
Lexie visits Lake Lawtonka for the last edition of At the Lake with Lexie this season, showing...
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Lawtonka