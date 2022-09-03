Ft. Sill soldier found dead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ft. Sill officials say a soldier was found dead Friday evening on-post quarters.

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

“Every person on our team is family and we are deeply saddened by this loss. Our concerns are now for the Soldier’s family, friends, and battle-buddies,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General.

The soldier’s next of kin must be notified prior to the name being released.

