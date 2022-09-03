Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Who's Hiring
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
Calendar
uShare w/7News
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Lawtonka
Lexie visits Lake Lawtonka for the last edition of At the Lake with Lexie this season, showing us more great ideas for lake fun this Labor Day weekend.
By
Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
Latest News
Furry Friend Friday: Flea and Tick Prevention
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal
Fletcher Free Fair continues Friday
Furry Friend Friday: Flea and Tick Prevention