LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave.

No information is available at this time about the suspect(s) or victim(s).

This is a developing story. 7News will update you when LPD updates us.

