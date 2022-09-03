Expert Connections
Motorcycle wreck slows traffic in Lawton

The crash happened before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave.
The crash happened before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave.(kswo)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

There’s no word yet on conditions of people involved. Drivers should use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. 7News will update you when LPD provides us with information.

