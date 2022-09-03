NEW INFO: Stephens County man convicted of child sex crimes before Wednesday arrest

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - New details have emerged regarding a Stephens County man who was arrested for child sex crimes on Wednesday.

Zane Ray Valentine, 47, was apparently already a lifetime registered sex offender for similar child sex crimes, which he pled guilty to in 2011.

He was sentenced for those crimes, but served less than 1 year of jail time due to a legal loophole.

Valentine now faces 2 charges of Lewd Acts to a child under 12 out of Comanche County

However, in a Missouri courtroom in June of 2011, Valentine pled guilty to one count of child molestation, and three counts of statutory sodomy on charges stemming from the early 2000′s.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, and sent to a Sex Offender Assessment Unit for evaluation.

According to court documents, the assessment unit recommended Valentine instead be placed on probation.

The circuit court denied the recommendation, but The Missouri Supreme Court later sided with the Assessment Unit’s recommendation of probation.

The decision was made after the supreme court decided the circuit court judge abused his discretion when he denied the recommendation after the statutory time limits passed.

