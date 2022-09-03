Expert Connections
Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

