Unclaimed veterans lay to rest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday.

James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans.

Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War.

After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the Lawton-Ft. Sill community refused to let them be buried with out a proper send-off.

“We still want to pay respect to them because they served this country that we’re still serving today and we need to honor them,” Calvary Baptist Church pastor Roger Snow said.

Fort Sill National Cemetery hosted a ceremony this morning.

Pastor Snow delivered the eulogy’s and a military burial flag ceremony was performed for each man.

“You kind of want to come out and just pay your respects to somebody that has given your life for us to have our freedom,” American Veteran Supporters secretary Mary Fountain said.

The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association and the American Veteran Supporters accepted the flags along with Presidential Memorial Certificates honoring their service.

“We stepped up along with the patriot guards and we came here to support because, at the end, we are all brothers and sisters and we take care of each other,” Combat Vets Motorcycle Association Sergeant at Arms Rafael Suave Carrero said.

Fountain said the American Veteran Supporters will be donating James Carlson’s flag back to the cemetery so it may fly in the Avenue of Flags during Memorial Day.

The cemetery is closed during the weekend but will be open on labor day for visitors that wish to pay their respects to the veterans.

