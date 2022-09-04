7News First Alert Weather: Storms continue to fire up across North Texas this evening, mostly clearing out overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms, with some being strong-to-severe, are continuing to fire up across parts of Texoma this afternoon and evening, mainly in North Texas. Any severe storms that could evolve over the next several hours could produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and hail up to the size of quarters. The movement of these storms is to the south, meaning that Southwest Oklahoma will miss out on any rain this evening. Make sure to take precautions if you see any dark clouds producing lightning heading your way, especially if you are outside.

Any remaining showers and storms will fall apart once the sun goes down, setting up for clearer conditions across Texoma. In Southwest Oklahoma, expect a quiet and cloudless night as temperatures will fall down into the mid/upper 60s by early tomorrow morning. In North Texas, a couple showers could pop-up a few hours after midnight, but will likely not be as strong as the storms this afternoon.

For Labor Day, expect mostly sunny skies with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph and temperatures in the low/mid 90s. Dry air will filter in across Texoma, keeping rain chances near-zero. That being said, far southern North Texas counties in our viewing area could see a few showers and storms in the afternoon, but will not be to the extent of the storms that we saw today. Download the First Alert 7 Weather App if you see any showers and storms in the sky to keep up to date with our radar. Your outdoor plans for the holiday shouldn’t be impeded, as we can expect a fairly enjoyable late summer day.

Our region of the Southern Plains will be situated between a high pressure system to the west, and a low pressure trough to the east. This weather pattern will keep winds out of the north in the upper and lower levels, but also funnel dry air into Texoma. What this will do for us is keep temperatures regulated in the low/mid 90s through much of this week, but also bring little-to-no rain chances with mostly sunny skies. The low pressure trough and moist airmass off to the east will keep any rain coverage this week in Southeast Oklahoma. While any showers and storms will be contained east of I-35, I won’t ruled out that a couple stray showers and storms could make their way into our eastern counties throughout the week. By next weekend, a trough system and cold front moving across the northern and central US will bringing rain chances back into the forecast, along with a slight dip in our temperatures.

