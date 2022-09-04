Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Amanda Alvarado and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, WMC reported.

Memphis Police Department arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police said via Twitter.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher, 34, was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

She is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher is still missing.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by...
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. in Lawton before 2 p.m. Saturday...
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LPD told 7News one person went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling
Today’s mid-90′s highs and slight rain chances will carry on into your Labor Day.
First Alert Forecast- Your Labor Day Forecast!
Police say officers investigating the sound of multiple shots fired encountered multiple male...
Teen shot by officer investigating sound of gunfire in Ohio
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
US continues to grapple with COVID deaths as updated boosters launched