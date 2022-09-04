First Alert Forecast- Your Labor Day Forecast!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s mid-90′s highs and slight rain chances will carry on into your Labor Day. This afternoon sees a 20% chance for isolated pop-up rain showers across much of the area. A few showers are possible in the morning, though most of the action will kick off in the afternoon and into the evening. Throughout the day, light winds from the northeast and mostly sunny skies.

For Labor Day, the highs will remain, but the chances for showers drop to only 10%. While today’s area of interest covers most of Texoma, tomorrow’s sits mostly on the southwest corner. Starting in the afternoon, isolated showers may pop up briefly and move through the area.

For your shortened work week, you can expect high temps to remain in the mid-to-low 90s and those rain chances to drop off. Winds pick up Thursday through Saturday, getting gusty at times.

And for your Sunday Bonus Forecast, you can expect more 90s and mostly sunny, partly cloudy skies into mid-September.

The immediate concern, however, is the food on your grill tomorrow if it happens to start raining. Keep the lid nearby I guess. Enjoy your Labor Day folks!

-Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

