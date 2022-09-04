Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

First Alert Forecast- Your Labor Day Forecast!

Today’s mid-90′s highs and slight rain chances will carry on into your Labor Day.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s mid-90′s highs and slight rain chances will carry on into your Labor Day. This afternoon sees a 20% chance for isolated pop-up rain showers across much of the area. A few showers are possible in the morning, though most of the action will kick off in the afternoon and into the evening. Throughout the day, light winds from the northeast and mostly sunny skies.

For Labor Day, the highs will remain, but the chances for showers drop to only 10%. While today’s area of interest covers most of Texoma, tomorrow’s sits mostly on the southwest corner. Starting in the afternoon, isolated showers may pop up briefly and move through the area.

For your shortened work week, you can expect high temps to remain in the mid-to-low 90s and those rain chances to drop off. Winds pick up Thursday through Saturday, getting gusty at times.

And for your Sunday Bonus Forecast, you can expect more 90s and mostly sunny, partly cloudy skies into mid-September.

The immediate concern, however, is the food on your grill tomorrow if it happens to start raining. Keep the lid nearby I guess. Enjoy your Labor Day folks!

-Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by...
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. in Lawton before 2 p.m. Saturday...
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LPD told 7News one person went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 9/3 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms and warm weather through rest of Labor Day weekend
First Alert Forecast 9/3 PM
First Alert Forecast 9/3 PM
Today highs will land in the mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight...
First Alert Forecast- Labor Day Weekend!
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: A few storms possible over the weekend, but not a complete washout