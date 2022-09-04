Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was shot earlier this month responding to a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital.

The Richmond Police Department says 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Saturday. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

The department says in a Facebook post that “she will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family.”

Burton was taken off life support Thursday.

A Richmond man is jailed on three attempted murder charges in the officer’s shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by...
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. in Lawton before 2 p.m. Saturday...
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LPD told 7News one person went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

Latest News

The MacArthur junior ROTC program and the Lawton Hawks Pee-Wee football team hosted Car Wash...
Kids wash cars for youth programs
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling