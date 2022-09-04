Kids wash cars for youth programs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two youth organizations raised money by getting a little sudsy. The MacArthur JROTC program and the Lawton Hawks pee-wee football team hosted car wash fundraisers on Lee boulevard Saturday morning.

The MacArthur group had their annual event at Mark’s Convenience Store and the Hawks were at Pat’s Car Wash for their monthly fundraiser.

“Everything that’s happening and going on right now is run and lead by our students and I believe that’s a really important part of fundraisers because it really just shows how much involvement you have with the battalion and that the money’s not going to waste in any way,” MacArthur JROTC battalion commander Gracie Kimbrell said.

JROTC is raising money to help them afford equipment and attend competitions this school year.

The Hawks football team hopes their carwashes will keep their program alive.

“The booster club is folding in the schools and stuff with a lot of coaches, like myself, took it upon ourselves to get a group of kids together, start football programs back up, basketball, soccer, baseball, to get these kids back involved and get Lawton back to where it used to be,” Lawton Hawks 10U and 9U coach Jimmy King said.

Without the support of the school, elementary students will have to find other ways to fund their sports.

One player says he is happy to help his teammates continue playing by washing cars.

“If they want to play we’ve got to get them a lot of equipment. If they love the sport it’s not fair,” Lawton Hawks player Jordan King said.

The instructor for the JROTC program says these fundraisers are also a chance to bring his students together.

“I have a lot of kids who are introverts, they don’t really talk a lot but events like this provides them the opportunity,” MacArthur JROTC senior instructor Maj. Craig Redfern said.

