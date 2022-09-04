LFD places 3rd in Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is celebrating after coming in third place as a team at the Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championships.

Seven Lawton firefighters competed against 120 others from ten states and two countries at Oklahoma City Water Sports.

Team Lawton placed second in the Eddy Relay and third in Boat Operations.

Overall, they won third place. Members included Captain Josh Hall, Eric Shady, Jason Sellers, Brandon Foss, Nick Peterpaul, Chance Mullins and Brad Milam.

