Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

LFD places 3rd in Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championship

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is celebrating after coming in third place as a team at the Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championships.

Seven Lawton firefighters competed against 120 others from ten states and two countries at Oklahoma City Water Sports.

Team Lawton placed second in the Eddy Relay and third in Boat Operations.

Overall, they won third place. Members included Captain Josh Hall, Eric Shady, Jason Sellers, Brandon Foss, Nick Peterpaul, Chance Mullins and Brad Milam.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by...
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
EZ GO shooting update: LPD is looking for suspect in photo
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting

Latest News

LPD told 7News one person went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. in Lawton before 2 p.m. Saturday...
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LPD told 7News one person went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. in Lawton before 2 p.m. Saturday...
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
Blues lovers filled the town with music and enjoyed performances from some of the best...
Music lovers enjoy Medicine Park Blues Ball