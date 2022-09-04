Expert Connections
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A media report from the Lawton Police Department reveals that law enforcement is investigating a death that happened Saturday on Oak Avenue.

The address listed in the report -- 6308 northwest Oak Avenue -- is the same apartment complex officers went to Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. for a shooting.

LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said officers found one victim when they got there but would not give any further information about the person’s status.

When we called LPD’s Records Department to request the death investigation report, they advised us to call back on Tuesday, following the holiday weekend.

We have reached out to LPD’s PIO for more. You can count on us to update you when LPD provides us with information.

