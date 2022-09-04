Music lovers enjoy Medicine Park Blues Ball

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park’s 16th Blues Ball music festival is continuing this weekend.

Festivities kicked off Friday night with live music from local entertainers and started back up again Saturday afternoon.

Blues lovers filled the town with music and enjoyed performances from some of the best musicians in the state.

One of the festival organizers, Dwight Cope, said the idea for the festival came from Tulsa.

“We started this in ‘07 as a fundraiser and some people said, ‘What do you think will happen in 10 years?’ and we just cracked up laughing cause we didn’t think it would ever happen. Here we are 16 years and it’s rolling strong and everybody’s having a good time,” Cope said.

You’ll have one more chance to enjoy the festival Sunday when it begins at noon.

The town’s Native American Flute Festival is set for October.

