Rooted in Ranch Oak Reunion continues with banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rooted In Ranch Oak Home Coming Reunion continued Saturday evening in Lawton.

Ranch Oak is Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition, established in 1964. Organizers wanted to bring those with ties to the neighborhood together again for a Labor Day weekend reunion.

The group enjoyed a cookout in George Lee Park on Saturday afternoon before meeting for a banquet at Cameron University.

Sheila Lofton said it’s a joy for the community to come together.

“Several of us attended a high school reunion last year and we talked about having a neighborhood reunion. It’s a passion for us because of our neighborhood, the love of our family,” Lofton said.

Last night, the group went to the MacArthur-Eisenhower football game together.

They’ll wrap up the reunion at 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Barnett Chapel.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.