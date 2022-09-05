First Alert Forecast | 9/5AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Monday morning, temperatures are ranging from the upper 50s NE to the low 70s SW. Skies are mostly clear and are expected to remain mostly sunny come the afternoon. With drier air overhead, I expect that most locations today will stay dry. With that being said, a very low chance for an isolated, pop-up shower, can’t be ruled out across some north Texas counties. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90s for all with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Temperatures tomorrow morning, as many will be returning back to work/school, will be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon temps will be in the mid 90s once again under mostly sunny skies. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Texoma is currently smushed between a ridge of high pressure out west and a trough of low pressure east. This is resulting in northerly flow which is a simple way of saying a dry airmass will be overhead and it looks to stick around through the end of the week. With the dry air overhead, this will eliminate precipitation chances for our area after today.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies along with daytime highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. By Thursday, winds will shift towards the south remaining light at 5 to 15mph. Plenty of sunshine on tap Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Not many changes to the forecast come Friday with morning temps in the 60s, afternoon highs in the 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A disturbance along with a cold front is looking to move in sometime on Saturday. Temperatures will trend cooler (but we’re talking a difference of 5 degrees max, following the frontal passage). As of now, it’s looking likely precipitation is not expected along the front given a lack of moisture.

Both days over the weekend will see highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Monday! -LW

