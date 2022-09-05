First Alert Forecast- Rocky Mountain “Dry”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - John Denver puns: what have I become? A dome of high pressure over the Rockies will keep our highs in the mid-90s with no rain in sight before some troughing action next weekend drops temps a few degrees.

Hope you are able to soak up what’s left of Labor Day, as skies clear and lows overnight drop to the mid 60s across the area. A very hopeful 10% chance of rain covering a sliver of the southeastern corner of Texoma marks the end of any precip chances for the next several days, even as slim as this one.

For the return to your work week, temps will remain in the mid-90s thanks to a dome of high pressure over much of the western US making us uncomfortable and places like Arizona and Nevada miserable. The dominating high also erases any chance for rain.

Then, in swoops in a one-two low pressure combo to bring (very slight) relief next weekend. As a low way up north works its way down overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning and another low wiggles around in the Deep South, bringing moisture up from the coast and cooler air from the north.

This will bring our temps from the mid-90s to a whopping low 90s. As if that massive revelation wasn’t electrifying enough, the transition of the boundary will also bring rain chances up from 0% up to a gigantic 10%.

Wow. How lucky are we huh?

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

