Interview: Mattie Beal Birthday Celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To celebrate Mattie Beal Payne’s upcoming 143rd birthday and honor her legacy, the Lawton Heritage Association will be hosting an afternoon tea event.

7News spoke with Sylvia Moore, Lawton Heritage Association Vice President, and Abby DeBaca, Lawton Heritage Association Board of Directors member, about the celebration, what residents can expect when attending, and why it’s important to celebrate Mattie Beal’s legacy in Lawton.

The Afternoon Tea event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th, at the Mattie Beal home on southwest fifth street in Lawton. The celebration will consist of dining via candlelight, listening to a soothing piano, and enjoying various fruits, sandwiches, scones, cookies, and tea.

Tickets for the tea are $25 and can be purchased online. They can also be purchased by calling (580) 678-3156.

For more information about the Lawton Heritage Association, you can visit their website here.

