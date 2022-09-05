Labor Day at Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Many people who have the day off are enjoying the day at Lake Lawtonka.

Lawton Lake Patrol said after today lake season will slow down and their job will get a little easier, with lake calls.

“Labor Day is usually the grand finale,” said T.J. Prutt.

T.J. Prutt said he’s been a boat owner for 21 years and spends his whole summer at Lake Lawtonka.

He said he has a special nickname out there.

“Some people call me the Mayor, but there is no such thing out here,” he said.

Lawton Lake Patrol officer Blake Patterson said he has three top safety rules for hitting the lake.

“Know what your doing, have some at least experience in boating if you can. You have to have enough life jackets for everyone on board. They don’t have to wear them, but children have to wear them. Have an Oar just in case the motor does go out. I know if it’s windy it gets hard to come back to shore. So you call us, and you can by all means calls us,” he said.

Prutt said from his 21 years at the lake many people have incidents because of one thing.

“They get to drinking too much and get careless,” Prutt said.

“Have someone who is not intoxicated operating your boat. And just be safe and watch out for each other,” Patterson said.

Patterson said even though lake calls will slow down, there is a lot of hunting land here, and that will be their next big task.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.