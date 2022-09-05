“Rooted in Ranch Oak” reunion closes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members from Lawton’s first black middle class neighborhood closed out the “Rooted in Ranch Oak” reunion during their Sunday service at Barnett Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The group came together this weekend after ten years for a series of events.

“I’ll never find a neighborhood like Ranch Oaks,” Ranch Oaks former resident Lynn Anderson said.

People that grew up in Ranch Oak traveled form out of town to attend events throughout the weekend.

“I have not seen some of my friends for 50, 60 years but we were all linked to ranch oaks. I mean how many neighborhoods truly have any kind of reunion? You know, you have high school reunions, but Ranch Oaks has always had a kind of MacArthur-Ranch Oak reunion,” Anderson said.

Ranch Oak was founded in the 1960s, during segregation, by black real estate developer Everett Hill Jr.

Hill wanted to develop land in Lawton but was denied the opportunity on the basis of his race.

In response, he took his case to Oklahoma City and won his right to create Ranch Oak.

“Being a part of the community, knowing that you look back and you are standing on other people’s shoulders, and that’s what it’s all about,” Rooted in Ranch Oak reunion co-chair DeeDee Anderson-Elliot said.

The neighborhood grew into a prominent community and a powerful political force in local elections.

The strength of the community was rooted in Barnett Chapel.

“If anybody wanted to be in office they had to go through Ranch Oaks and through the Lawton View area if you wanted the black view.

That history is why community members say the church was the most appropriate place to end the weekend.

The Sunday service was lead by Rev. Rodney Mitchell.

“Barnett was like an anchor for Ranch Oaks socially, spiritually, politically,” Anderson-Elliot said.

