UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.

Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

However, the investigation is still ongoing, so no other details have been released at this time.

The family of the victim has set up a GOFundMe, which they posted to Facebook, to help assist with the cost of funeral arrangements.

READ: UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

