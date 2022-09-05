Working through Labor day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -While some spend their labor day at the lake others get to continue working.

“It’s a part of the job, after 26 years, you know if it’s your day to work you come in to work and treat it like any other day,” said Monostori.

Labor day got it’s start on June 28th of 1894 when it was made a legal holiday by congress.

This day is observed by many Americans on the first Monday of each September.

Captain Steven Monostori from the Lawton Fire Department said they have to treat it like its any other day.

“There’s requirements that we have to do every single day no matter if it’s a holiday or if it’s any other work day, there’s things that you have to get taken care of and we do those first thing in the morning and knock them out as they come,” he said.

Monostori also said after they take care of their daily duties they are allowed to have a down day.

This means they have a more relaxed day and are able to enjoy a meal together.

Officer Zaria Jessie from the Lawton Police Department said being able to help others makes it all worth it.

“I’m able to help others regardless of which holiday it is, and I mean coming into this job you already know you’re going to sacrifice holidays and time away from your family,” said Jessie.

Officer Jessie also said they continue as normal with their day staying busy keeping everyone safe.

“We do everything we can just so that everyone can be safe and make it back home to their families, that way we are able to make it back home to our families and spend the rest of what holidays are left with out families,” she said.

They both hope everyone stays safe this holiday and is enjoying their Labor day weekend.

