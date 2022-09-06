7News First Alert Weather: Ample sunshine and above average temperatures for the rest of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with great viewing conditions for Jupiter and Saturn after sunset looking towards the south. Mars will be visible in the eastern sky after midnight and through sunrise. It will become cool with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, bright and sunny with highs rebounding into the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

We remain close enough to the ridge of high pressure located in the Desert Southwest for temperatures to trend slightly above average and quiet for the rest of the workweek.

A deepening trough over the weekend will swing a ‘not as hot’ front across Texoma. According to model guidance, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of moisture only allowing for isolated rain chances along I-40 and west of HW-283. There will be a brief cool-down with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s both Sunday and Monday of next week.

