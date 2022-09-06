Expert Connections
Comanche County Commissioners end burn ban

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners voted to end the burn ban Tuesday, after rains alleviated drought conditions in the area.

Effective immediately, the burn ban has been lifted.

Commissioners said to continue to use extreme caution when burning materials, and to notify dispatch and local fire department if you intend to have a controlled burn.

