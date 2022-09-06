Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicks off Friday

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicked off Tuesday, featuring children’s activities, entertainment, music, rides, shopping, food and attractions.

The fair will take place at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Sept. 6-10 and is open to all Comanche County residents.

Organizers planned a great list of activities for residents including the Farm Hand Olympics which kick off Tuesday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the 4-H and FFA, OHCE, and Open Class exhibits will enter the Prairie building, before judging begins on multiple categories.

The Dairy Cattle Show begins at 5 p.m. in the coliseum, followed by the Poultry Show at 6 p.m and the Goat and Sheep shoew at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the Prairie Building will be closed to the public for judging until 5 p.m., before opening for public display until 8 p.m.

Resident are also invited to participate in a “Crochet A Chain” Contest on Thursday in the Prairie building, which begins at 6 p.m., before the Swine show begins in the coliseum at 7 p.m.

On Friday, exhibits open in the Prairie building at 9 a.m., with the Bucket Calf Project at 6:45 p.m.

Finally, the Heifer Show, Prospect Steer and Market Steers will close out the Friday night festivities, starting at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the food contests kick off with a Pie Contest starting at 9 a.m. and a Sassy Salsa Contest starting at 11 a.m. in the Prairie building.

Plus, don’t miss out on the Tractor Driving Contest, which will be held during the festivities on Saturday.

All buildings will also be open to the public to view the exhibits Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, or to see the full schedule with Special event rules, click here.

