Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes.

The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road.

Emergency crews were forced to extricate one driver from their vehicle, while their car was stranded on the Cache Road median.

At least two people were transported to the hospital, but there is no update on their condition at this time.

