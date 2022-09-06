Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Firefighters battle large structure fire on I Ave.

Lawton firefighters were called out to a structure fire on the 900 block of I avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, only one block north of the Mattie Beal Park.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of I avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, only one block north of the Mattie Beal Park.

The home was engulfed by the time firefighters made it to the scene, after receiving reports there may possibly be a resident inside the home.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire. However, the fire affected the structure of the roof, and forced firefighters to evacuate the structure and go on the defensive.

Crews were able to contain the fire before 6 p.m., but were forced to set up safety and rehab centers with helps from Kirks for all firefighters one scene.

No firefighters were wounded while battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday,...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials...
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
The address listed in the report from LPD for a death investigation is 6308 NW Oak Avenue --...
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
Spc. Gregory Davis, 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery, died in his barracks room early...
UPDATE: Fort Sill identifies soldier found dead

Latest News

Generation Why got its start in 2017, their goal is to break the stigma of mental health and...
Generation Why visits Lawton Public Schools
The Farm Hand Olympics kicked off the Comanche County Free Fair on Tuesday.
Young farmers and ranchers compete in the Farm Hand Olympics
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/06/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/06/22