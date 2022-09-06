Firefighters battle large structure fire on I Ave.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of I avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, only one block north of the Mattie Beal Park.

The home was engulfed by the time firefighters made it to the scene, after receiving reports there may possibly be a resident inside the home.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire. However, the fire affected the structure of the roof, and forced firefighters to evacuate the structure and go on the defensive.

Crews were able to contain the fire before 6 p.m., but were forced to set up safety and rehab centers with helps from Kirks for all firefighters one scene.

No firefighters were wounded while battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

