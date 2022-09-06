First Alert Forecast: Ample Sunshine Today | 9/6AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning & happy Tuesday! Despite a wave of energy passing by across eastern Oklahoma this afternoon, our area will remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds will be light all day long at 5 to 15mph. While temperatures to start the day are in the 60s for most by the afternoon everyone will be in the mid 90s.

Quiet and clear conditions are expected yet again tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall in the mid 60s with light northeast winds. Mostly sunny skies on tap tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds still out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph.

A copy and paste forecast for Thursday and Friday. Look for morning temps in the mid 60s, afternoon highs in the mid 90s and skies remaining mostly sunny. Precipitation chances will be negligible through the rest of the week.

A ridge of high pressure will try to shift eastward into the Southern Plains later this week. At the same time this is happening, a stronger disturbance will dig southward into the Central Plains bringing a cold front into our area starting Saturday afternoon. Before the cold front arrives, skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

The cold front is on track to move in overnight and by daybreak Sunday winds will be gusty out of the north, sustained at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. There won’t be much of a cool down but Sunday will be refreshing with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s as the “cooler” airmass settles in. Models are suggesting that some precipitation isn’t out of the question with the front but most of the coverage looks to stay across northern Oklahoma. Unfortunately it looks like most, if not all, will miss out of some rain showers given the lack of moisture.

As far as temperatures go beyond the weekend, a slight warming trend will continue with highs rising back into the 90s.

Have a great day! -LW

