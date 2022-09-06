Generation Why visits Lawton Public Schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- Generation Why got its start in 2017, their goal is to break the stigma of mental health and inspire the youth to find their purpose.

“A lot of people want to bring the students to somewhere else, but going into their atmosphere and changing the vibe, changing the atmosphere is what we try to go for because we care about the students,” said Miller.

Generation Why Founder, Jordan Miller, said he knew he needed to help when he saw Oklahoma jump from 32nd to 3rd in the country for teen suicides.

“We want to be able to break that stigma of what mental health we talk about, what your feelings look like, it’s not weak, it’s being able to actually stand up and voice what we have been stuffing down too long,” he said.

Everyone on the team has a special connection to the topic of mental health and suicide.

They said if they can impact at least one student today then they reached their mission because just one can change thousands.

They have been spreading their message all over the country in places like California, Michigan and Texas to name a few.

Oklahoma is home, so they try to do as as they can within the state.

They were invited to Lawton by Project Aware, which uses grants to pay for mental health support for students and faculty at LPS.

Project Aware grant manager said they chose generation why because they speak on a level that kids can understand.

“I hope they found their purpose, and I hope they identify their why, because right now we understand that students are lost and students are hurting so if we can speak to them on multiple platforms where they can feel related to then that’s what we are going to do to reach our students where they’re at,” said Mendez.

The group consist of rappers, dancers, a spoken word artist, and motivational speakers.

They try to connect with teens by creating content they will gravitate towards.

“I feel like this is going to be a really good impact in our community and our environment especially within Lawton because we normally have a lot commotion as you can probably see, but something like this can really impact the community and I’m really happy and proud,” said Johnson.

They hope to continue making connections with students and teachers in Lawton. They hope to be back soon.

Generation Why will be at Lawton High tomorrow from 10-10:45 a.m. and at Macarthur High school on Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.