Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Generation Why visits Lawton Public Schools

Generation Why got its start in 2017, their goal is to break the stigma of mental health and inspire the youth to find their purpose.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- Generation Why got its start in 2017, their goal is to break the stigma of mental health and inspire the youth to find their purpose.

“A lot of people want to bring the students to somewhere else, but going into their atmosphere and changing the vibe, changing the atmosphere is what we try to go for because we care about the students,” said Miller.

Generation Why Founder, Jordan Miller, said he knew he needed to help when he saw Oklahoma jump from 32nd to 3rd in the country for teen suicides.

“We want to be able to break that stigma of what mental health we talk about, what your feelings look like, it’s not weak, it’s being able to actually stand up and voice what we have been stuffing down too long,” he said.

Everyone on the team has a special connection to the topic of mental health and suicide.

They said if they can impact at least one student today then they reached their mission because just one can change thousands.

They have been spreading their message all over the country in places like California, Michigan and Texas to name a few.

Oklahoma is home, so they try to do as as they can within the state.

They were invited to Lawton by Project Aware, which uses grants to pay for mental health support for students and faculty at LPS.

Project Aware grant manager said they chose generation why because they speak on a level that kids can understand.

“I hope they found their purpose, and I hope they identify their why, because right now we understand that students are lost and students are hurting so if we can speak to them on multiple platforms where they can feel related to then that’s what we are going to do to reach our students where they’re at,” said Mendez.

The group consist of rappers, dancers, a spoken word artist, and motivational speakers.

They try to connect with teens by creating content they will gravitate towards.

“I feel like this is going to be a really good impact in our community and our environment especially within Lawton because we normally have a lot commotion as you can probably see, but something like this can really impact the community and I’m really happy and proud,” said Johnson.

They hope to continue making connections with students and teachers in Lawton. They hope to be back soon.

Generation Why will be at Lawton High tomorrow from 10-10:45 a.m. and at Macarthur High school on Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday,...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials...
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
The address listed in the report from LPD for a death investigation is 6308 NW Oak Avenue --...
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
Spc. Gregory Davis, 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery, died in his barracks room early...
UPDATE: Fort Sill identifies soldier found dead

Latest News

The Farm Hand Olympics kicked off the Comanche County Free Fair on Tuesday.
Young farmers and ranchers compete in the Farm Hand Olympics
Lawton firefighters were called out to a structure fire on the 900 block of I avenue around 5...
Firefighters battle large structure fire on I Ave.
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/06/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/06/22