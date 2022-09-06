Interview: Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Committee Chair Discusses Upcoming Event

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of wine, you’ll love the upcoming Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail event in Duncan on Friday and Saturday.

7News spoke with Kristen Arrington, the Committee Chair for Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail, about the upcoming event and what festivities will be taking place.

The two-day event will take place on Friday, September 9th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, September 10th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Duncan.

On Friday night, a candlelight Italian-style dinner under the stars with entertainment will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a variety of wine tastings, live music, vendors, door prizes, games, and more.

Visitors must be 21 and older to enter the tasting area, but a separate section will be provided nearby for those under 21 still wishing to enjoy the festivities.

Tickets for general admission can be purchased at the event for $10, but dinner tickets will need to be purchased online.

For more information on the event or to buy dinner tickets, you can visit here.

