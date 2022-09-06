Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Interview: Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Committee Chair Discusses Upcoming Event

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of wine, you’ll love the upcoming Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail event in Duncan on Friday and Saturday.

7News spoke with Kristen Arrington, the Committee Chair for Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail, about the upcoming event and what festivities will be taking place.

The two-day event will take place on Friday, September 9th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, September 10th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Duncan.

On Friday night, a candlelight Italian-style dinner under the stars with entertainment will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a variety of wine tastings, live music, vendors, door prizes, games, and more.

Visitors must be 21 and older to enter the tasting area, but a separate section will be provided nearby for those under 21 still wishing to enjoy the festivities.

Tickets for general admission can be purchased at the event for $10, but dinner tickets will need to be purchased online.

For more information on the event or to buy dinner tickets, you can visit here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday,...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials...
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
The address listed in the report from LPD for a death investigation is 6308 NW Oak Avenue --...
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
Spc. Gregory Davis, 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery, died in his barracks room early...
UPDATE: Fort Sill identifies soldier found dead

Latest News

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/06/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/06/22
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Ample sunshine and above average temperatures for the rest of the workweek
Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest Real Estate Market Numbers here in Lawton.
Park Jones Realty Report 09/06/22