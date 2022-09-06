Job fair in Duncan hopes to connect job seekers with employers

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents searching for a job in Duncan can head out to the Simmons Center on Friday, Sept. 9 for a job fair, featuring employers from across Stephens County.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving job seekers the opportunity to speak directly with employers about available positions, fill out applications, and even interview on-site.

Organizers hope the event will bring employers and job seekers together from across the area, and is free and open to the public.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can post you information on the Duncan Area Job Board to be shared with employers.

