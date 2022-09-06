Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Job fair in Duncan hopes to connect job seekers with employers

Residents searching for a job in Duncan can head out to the Simmons Center on Friday, Sept. 9...
Residents searching for a job in Duncan can head out to the Simmons Center on Friday, Sept. 9 for a job fair, featuring employers from across Stephens County.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents searching for a job in Duncan can head out to the Simmons Center on Friday, Sept. 9 for a job fair, featuring employers from across Stephens County.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving job seekers the opportunity to speak directly with employers about available positions, fill out applications, and even interview on-site.

Organizers hope the event will bring employers and job seekers together from across the area, and is free and open to the public.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can post you information on the Duncan Area Job Board to be shared with employers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday,...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials...
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
The address listed in the report from LPD for a death investigation is 6308 NW Oak Avenue --...
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
Spc. Gregory Davis, 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery, died in his barracks room early...
UPDATE: Fort Sill identifies soldier found dead

Latest News

For the 17th year in a row, local residents are teaming up for Yayo’s Run to help benefit a...
Yayo’s Run 2022 to benefit local teen fighting cancer
The Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicked off Tuesday, featuring children’s activities,...
Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicks off Friday
Interview: Mattie Beal Birthday Celebration
Interview: Mattie Beal Birthday Celebration
Interview: Mattie Beal Birthday Celebration
Interview: Mattie Beal Birthday Celebration