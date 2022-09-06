Expert Connections
LPD searches for person of interest in connection to Saturday shooting

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently searching for a person of interest in connection to the Saturday shooting on Oak Ave.

LPD is looking for Michael Timms, a 42-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, who is 5′11″ and 224 lbs.

He was last seen driving a 2018 Ford F150 XLT-Platinum Edition with the license plate DMZ389.

If you have any information about Timms or his whereabouts, please call (580) 581-3270 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

