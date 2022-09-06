Expert Connections
Park Jones Realty Report 09/06/22

Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest Real Estate Market Numbers here in Lawton.
Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest Real Estate Market Numbers here in Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest Real Estate Market Numbers here in Lawton.

The current number of active residential properties in the Lawton Board of Realtors is 287.

The average asking price for a home is just above $170,200.

Meanwhile, the average sold price is just under that, at $168,700.

Sellers, on average, receive over 99% of their asking price.

As far as how long listed properties sit on the market for, Parks Jones Realtors sais, on average, homes are sold in about 28 days from the date they were listed.

There have been 2,108 properties sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

