Texoma Gives kicks off Thursday to help support local non-profits

TEXOMA (KSWO) - Texoma Gives, a fundraiser for local non-profits, kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The texoma-wide event will last for 16 consecutive hours starting at 6 a.m., giving residents ample opportunity to help their favorite organizations.

In addition, non-profits will also be able to win cash prizes, including the $500 Rise and Shine prize, which will be awarded to the non-profit with the most unique donors from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday.

For a full list of the different non-profits participating, click here.

