Veterans get extra assistance from Claims processors at CU

Claims processors from The Muskogee Veteran Affairs Regional Processing Office visited Cameron University Tuesday, to help veterans enrolled at the university
By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Claims processors from The Muskogee Veteran Affairs Regional Processing Office visited Cameron University Tuesday, to help veterans enrolled at the university with anything they might need.

Claims processors are there to help veterans, whether it be benefit questions, problem resolution, payment issues, or something else.

The Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at Cameron University, Vicki Henson, said their office on campus can also help veterans with issues regarding dependents.

“Veterans can transfer their benefits to their dependents. So, we have information to be able to assist the dependents,” said Henson.

Henson said the office on campus is there to assist students with any issues they may have, and is open to veterans interested in attending Cameron in the future.

For more information on the Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs, click here.

