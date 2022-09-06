Expert Connections
"We Love Teachers" initiative to award local teachers $4,500

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank kicked of their 7th annual “We Love Teachers” initiative, which will give out $4,500 to 9 local teachers in elementary schools in the area.

Throughout the initiative, Arvest Bank will provide 145 $500 gifts to local public school teachers in the four states Arvest calls home, an overall total of $72,500.

All recipients are selected by their administration based on classroom need, in an effort to truly address the needs of local teachers.

Arvest has chosen a number of elementary schools in Chickasha, Lawton, Duncan, and Elgin to participate in the initiative including Cleveland, Pat Henry, and Ridgecrest in Lawton; Elgin Elementary; Mark Twain, Emerson and Woodrow Wilson in Duncan; Grand and Friend in Chickasha.

Over the last 6 years, Arvest has awarded more than $320,000 to over 640 teachers.

All recipients will be chosen by Sept. 16 and should receive notification by Sept. 30.

For more information, click here.

