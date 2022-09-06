“We Love Teachers” initiative to award local teachers $4,500

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank kicked of their 7th annual “We Love Teachers” initiative, which will give out $4,500 to 9 local teachers in elementary schools in the area.

Throughout the initiative, Arvest Bank will provide 145 $500 gifts to local public school teachers in the four states Arvest calls home, an overall total of $72,500.

All recipients are selected by their administration based on classroom need, in an effort to truly address the needs of local teachers.

Arvest has chosen a number of elementary schools in Chickasha, Lawton, Duncan, and Elgin to participate in the initiative including Cleveland, Pat Henry, and Ridgecrest in Lawton; Elgin Elementary; Mark Twain, Emerson and Woodrow Wilson in Duncan; Grand and Friend in Chickasha.

Over the last 6 years, Arvest has awarded more than $320,000 to over 640 teachers.

All recipients will be chosen by Sept. 16 and should receive notification by Sept. 30.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.