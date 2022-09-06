Yayo’s Run 2022 to benefit local teen fighting cancer

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - For the 17th year in a row, local residents are teaming up for Yayo’s Run to help benefit a southwest Oklahoma resident.

This year’s event benefits Brodie Stewart, a 13-year-old from Rush Springs with Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer which affects the brain or spinal cord.

The ride will take place on Sept. 10, with kickstands up at 11 a.m.

All riders will meet at 411 S. Broadway in Marlow, before riding to Diamondback Harley Davidson in Lawton for lunch and drinks.

From there, riders will head to Chaps My Ass in Medicine Park, and end the day back in Marlow by 4 p.m. for dinner.

Tickets are $25 for all you can eat and drink, and $30 for couples.

Organizers will also raffle off a new Prestige Grill, with tickets at $10 a piece.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy some food, live music, and a silent auction all for a good cause.

Organizers are also accepting donations for the family, and will match each donation up to $300.

For more information, call Yayo at (580) 251-1494.

