Young farmers and ranchers compete in the Farm Hand Olympics

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Farm Hand Olympics kicked off the Comanche County Free Fair on Tuesday.

The event began at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers.

On Tuesday, young participants competed in 7 total events, including goat sorting, calf-guess-the-weight, wheel barrow racing, and more.

River Mitchell, president of the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers, said they put it on every year to get kids more acquainted with what it means to be in the agriculture business, but with a fun twist.

“It’s a hard industry to get into, and we want to educate kids from a young age and teach them the importance of agriculture, and how it affects their food. supply,” said Mitchell. “You know, you go to the grocery store and alot of kids say Hey, my eggs come from the grocery store. Well, there’s a farm somewhere that grows those, or a farm that grows that steak or hamburger. And so this is our goal here, we just want to seek to maybe connect the dots for some of those kids,” Mitchell continued.

While sign ups to compete in the different events have already ended, Tuesday’s event is still free and open to the public until 8 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

