7News First Alert Weather: Quiet finish to the workweek with a short-lived cooldown ahead

For tonight, clear skies and a light breeze out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s.

On Thursday, expect an ample amount of sunshine with a return to a southeasterly flow. This will allow a slightly cooler afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 90s.

The ridge will slowly break down across the Desert Southwest, allowing for a deepening trough that will swing a ‘cool’ front across Texoma on Sunday. The limited amount of moisture will hinder the amount of showers and storms that develop along the frontal boundary. Models agree on the best chance for rain being near I-40 and mainly west of HW-283.

The ridge reemerges across the Southern Plains on Tuesday, which helps temperatures warm back into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

