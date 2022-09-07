Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer ‘moonshot’

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden next week will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has called “this generation’s moonshot,” the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.”

The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

In February, Biden, a Democrat, set more ambitious goals for the project, including cutting the rate of cancer deaths in half in the coming 25 years and improving treatments and quality of life for those with cancer and their caregivers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage related to cancer at https://apnews.com/hub/cancer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday,...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
LPD is looking for Michael Timms, a 42-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, who...
LPD searches for person of interest in connection to Saturday shooting
A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials...
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
Lawton firefighters were called out to a structure fire on the 900 block of I avenue around 5...
Firefighters battle large structure fire on I Ave.

Latest News

A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo,...
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks