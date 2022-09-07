Expert Connections
Davidson VFD to host annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Davidson Volunteer Fire Department is set to host their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Davidson Community Building next to city hall.

The Fire Department will have tons of fish ready to serve for the community, along with some live entertainment.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards operating costs and new equipment for the Davidson Fire Department, and it won’t end until they run out of fish.

