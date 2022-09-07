Expert Connections
Fort Sill to honor those lost on 9/11 with Remembrance Run/Walk

Preparations are underway for the Fort Sill Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, to honor the...
Preparations are underway for the Fort Sill Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Preparations are underway for the Fort Sill Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event will take place at the 3-Mile Track on Mow-Way Rd. at 9 a.m., and is free and open to the public.

Participants can choose to purchase a t-shirt and medal from the event for $25.

For more information, or to register, click here.

